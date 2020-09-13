In the United States, firefighters are hoping a change of weather could help them battle around 100 blazes across several western states. Days of dry and windy conditions have been feeding the flames in Oregon, Washington and California. The Blazes have killed at least 30 people and officials in Oregon are warning residents of the possibility of mass fatalities.
Wildfires turn US West Coast into 'hellscape'
