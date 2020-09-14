President Trump held a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday night, where he showed his support for law enforcement, and knocked his Democratic rival Joe Biden's stance on law enforcement, saying the former vice president "wants to appease domestic terrorists and my plan is to arrest domestic terrorists." Watch part of his remarks.
Trump tells Nevada rally: "Biden wants to appease domestic terrorists"
