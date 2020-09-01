President Trump has visited the riot-torn city of Kenosha in Wisconsin after a week of violent protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In the following days two people died when armed protestors took to the streets in defence of the police. President Trump ignored pleas from local leaders to stay away and said violent anti-police protests were 'domestic terror'. Our North America Correspondent, Aleem Maqbool, reports.
President Trump visits riot torn city of Kenosha
President Trump visits riot torn city of Kenosha
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!