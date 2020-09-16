India supasses 5 million coronavirus cases

In India coronavirus cases have surpassed the five million mark. More than 82,000 people have died of COVID in the country. Health experts warn that the fatality rate could rise as restrictions ease. Authorities have so far ruled out imposing a second countrywide lockdown. India - home to 1.3 Billion people - has reported some of the highest daily case jumps in the world. It's expected to overtake the United States as the country worst hit by the pandemic within the coming weeks.