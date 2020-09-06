Hong Kong protesters rally against postponed elections

At least 90 people have been arrested in Hong Kong in protests against the government's decision to postpone elections. Police fired pepper balls at pro-democracy campaigners. Protesters are angry that authorities will hold elections to the city's legislature next July instead of this Sunday. Authorities have blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the delay. Anti-government protests have been held across Hong Kong since June last year, but slowed dramatically after China passed its so-called Hong Kong National Security Law.