Unprecedented wildfires have forced half a million people to flee their homes in Oregon as unusually hot and dry weather fans flames across a number of western US states. Washington and California have also been hard hit - all three states have reported casualties. In San Francisco the fires have been making their presence felt, even from a distance. As firefighters continue their battle across the west coast, meteorologists are warning that it is not yet even peak wildfire season.
Deadly wildfires sweep across US west coast
