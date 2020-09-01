Could 'coronavirus fatigue' lead to higher infection rates?

The number of new COVID-19 cases is currently on the decline in Belgium, but the country has one of the highest corona-related death rates in Europe. Nonetheless, a growing number of Belgians say they're unwilling to adhere to restrictive measures.

A study in the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, where more than half the population live, shows that 70% of people no longer support the measures. DW's Teri Schultz has more.





Another place where there is resistance to anti-coronavirus measures is Cameroon in west Africa. The government there has recently launched a mobile testing and awareness campaign. But as DW's Blaise Eyong reports, health workers are facing a tough task because some people still don't believe the virus is real.



