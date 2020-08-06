Many bat species have a remarkable resilience to some of nature's most deadly diseases, from cancers to coronaviruses like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. This discovery has led researchers from around the world to study the mysteries of the bat’s immune system to try to figure out why they’re able to survive viruses we can’t. Here's what they know so far and how it could impact future of antiviral treatments.
Why bats can survive diseases humans can't
