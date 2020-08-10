Navigation
What does Jimmy Lai's arrest mean for Hong Kong pro-democracy activists?

August 10, 2020
China is ramping up its crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Police in the territory say they've carried out a national security operation that has seen several people detained. Among those arrested are activist Agnes Chow and media tycoon Jimmy Lai. Mr. Lai is Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy campaigner and an outspoken critic of Beijing's policies in the territory. Lai's own newspaper, Apple Daily, reported he was being held for suspected collusion with foreign forces under the national security law introduced in June.
Hong Kong World

