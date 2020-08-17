Temperatures across the Arctic have been increasing at a rate that is about twice the global average, causing an unprecedented heat wave in Siberia. This year a small remote town above the Arctic circle in the Russian region of Yakutia saw record temperatures that were nearly 20 degrees above the average. This year's summer may have been a novelty for people in Siberia. But it could spell an unstable future for Russia's Arctic.
Siberia records all time temperature high for the Arctic Circle
