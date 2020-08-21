New findings warn of higher risk in airborne coronavirus transmissions





Virus particles can attach themselves to the aeorsols and spread infection. While larger droplets can't travel far because they fall to the ground, smaller aerosols are lighter and float in the air for several hours indoors, spreading all over. Scientists are now certain that these are the main infection route indoors. That means talking, singing, coughing or sneezing can spread the virus when inside.

A study by Berlin's Charite Hospital has found the risk of catching the coronavirus from contaminated surfaces is lower than thought. The bad news is the risk from droplets and aerosols is greater than previously thought. Aerosols are tiny particles, like fine dust.