COVID-19: The nine candidate coronavirus vaccines

· Inovio, USA (Phase I/II)





· Moderna, USA (Phase III)





· CureVac, Germany (Phase I)





· Institut Pasteur/Merck/Themis, France/USA/Austria (Preclinical)





· AstraZeneca/University of Oxford, UK (Phase III)





· University of Hong Kong, China (Preclinical)





· Novavax, USA (Phase I/II)





· Clover Biopharmaceuticals, China (Phase I)





· University of Queensland/CSL, Australia (Phase I)





The nine candidate vaccines that are currently being evaluated for inclusion in the Facility include two from the US, two from China, two from the USA, one from South Korea, one from the UK and one global, multi-manufacture partnership. Two of these are in Phase I trials, two are tech transfers and the remainder are at the discovery stage.