Coronavirus cases surge in Germany

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise here in Germany, with authorities recording just over 1,700 new infections in the past 24 hours. It's the highest daily figure since April, when the pandemic was considered to be at its peak. The surge has been blamed on holidaymakers returning home, as well as parties and family gatherings. Earlier this month, Germany introduced free, mandatory tests for anyone returning from areas deemed to be high-risk for COVID-19 infections.