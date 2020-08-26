Boris Johnson defends change of advice on masks in English schools

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's change in position on the use of face coverings in secondary schools in England. Pupils will now have to wear masks between lessons in schools where there are local lockdowns; elsewhere, it will be up to head teachers to decide. In Scotland and Northern Ireland face coverings have to be worn in all secondary schools in communal areas and corridors in secondary schools, and in Wales those aged over 11 are recommended to wear them in places where they can't socially distance. Our education editor Branwen Jeffreys reports.