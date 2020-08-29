Berlin police shut down protest against coronavirus restrictions

Police in Berlin shut down a protest against Germany's coronavirus restrictions. They said the participants had failed to wear face masks and were not following social distancing rules. Berlin authorities had initially banned the demonstration over pandemic health concerns.But a court overturned the ban, saying the gathering could go ahead provided there were measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus. An estimated 20,000 people from across Germany turned out. Conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers and right-wing extremists were among those attending. Germany has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections recently.