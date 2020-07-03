While Asia and Africa are battling their worst locust invasion in decades, the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could push tens of millions of people even into deeper poverty and hunger. Over 50 million people were already facing crisis-level food insecurity before the coronavirus pandemic began to spread.
NASA has taken the next steps toward building Space Launch System (SLS) solid rocket boosters to support as many as six additional flights, for a total of up to nine Artemis missions.
