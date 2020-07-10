 Skip to main content

WHO to set up probe into virus origin

An advance team from the World Health Organization has left for China to organize an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus which sparked the global pandemic.

Popular posts from this blog

How the pandemic will shape the near future: TED talk by Bill Gates

Bill Gates talks about pandemic and conspiracy theories about him, in his new TED Talk.
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

President Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore, despite concerns from Native Americans, health officials and environmentalists.
700 arrests in UK as police infiltrate top-secret criminal communications

More than 700 people have been arrested in Britain and tens of millions of pounds have been seized after the police infiltrated a top secret communications system used by criminal gangs.
WHO: access to HIV medicines severely impacted by COVID-19 as AIDS response stalls

Seventy-three countries have warned that they are at risk of stock-outs of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new WHO survey conducted ahead of the International AIDS Society’s biannual conference. Twenty-four countries reported having either a critically low stock of ARVs or disruptions in the supply of these life-saving medicines.
Euro zone faces deeper recession, slower recovery

The euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought, the European Commission forecast, with France, Italy and Spain struggling the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
