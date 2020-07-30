The United States has unveiled plans to withdraw nearly 12,000 US troops from Germany – a third of the US military footprint in the country. Defense officials say the move is in line with addressing new threats from China and Russia. President Donald Trump has tied the reduction to Germany's defense spending, accusing the country of being 'delinquent.' But how true is the accusation?
What does Trump's withdrawal of US troops mean for Germany and NATO?
What does Trump's withdrawal of US troops mean for Germany and NATO?
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!