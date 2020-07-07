U.S. tech giants suspend review of Hong Kong data requests
Facebook, Google and Twitter have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.
A controversial new security law has taken effect in Hong Kong. It was implemented by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, and many argue the law curtails freedom of speech and diminishes Hong Kong's political and economic autonomy.
