 Skip to main content

U.S. tech giants suspend review of Hong Kong data requests

Facebook, Google and Twitter have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

NASA Plans for More SLS Rocket Boosters to Launch Artemis Moon Missions

NASA has taken the next steps toward building Space Launch System (SLS) solid rocket boosters to support as many as six additional flights, for a total of up to nine Artemis missions.
Post a Comment
Read more

700 arrests in UK as police infiltrate top-secret criminal communications

More than 700 people have been arrested in Britain and tens of millions of pounds have been seized after the police infiltrated a top secret communications system used by criminal gangs.
Post a Comment
Read more

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

President Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore, despite concerns from Native Americans, health officials and environmentalists.
Post a Comment
Read more

Controversial security law takes effect in Hong Kong

A controversial new security law has taken effect in Hong Kong. It was implemented by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, and many argue the law curtails freedom of speech and diminishes Hong Kong's political and economic autonomy.
Post a Comment
Read more

How the pandemic will shape the near future: TED talk by Bill Gates

Bill Gates talks about pandemic and conspiracy theories about him, in his new TED Talk.
Post a Comment
Read more