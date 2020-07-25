US officials have entered the Chinese consulate in Houston Texas, after diplomatic staff there complied with an order from the Trump administration to shut down.
The US says the consulate was a hub for espionage and intellectual property theft related to coronavirus vaccine research. China denies the accusations, and has retaliated by ordering the American consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close.
US and China in consulate tit-for-tat over spying allegations
