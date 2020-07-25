Navigation
Home China news United States US and China in consulate tit-for-tat over spying allegations

US and China in consulate tit-for-tat over spying allegations

US and China in consulate tit-for-tat over spying allegations
July 25, 2020
Share To:
US officials have entered the Chinese consulate in Houston Texas, after diplomatic staff there complied with an order from the Trump administration to shut down.
The US says the consulate was a hub for espionage and intellectual property theft related to coronavirus vaccine research. China denies the accusations, and has retaliated by ordering the American consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close.

Share
Tags China news United States
China news United States

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe Via Email

Get ever article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.