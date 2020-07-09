The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump's financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking, and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.
A controversial new security law has taken effect in Hong Kong. It was implemented by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, and many argue the law curtails freedom of speech and diminishes Hong Kong's political and economic autonomy.
In India the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has now topped 600,000. The coronavirus has hit Delhi harder than any other city in the country. The government has introduced a revamped strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, with pinpointed testing as a priority.
