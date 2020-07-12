 Skip to main content

Sex workers demand Germany's brothels reopen

Prostitutes demonstrated in Hamburg’s red-light district on Saturday, demanding that Germany’s brothels be allowed to reopen after months of closure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

How the pandemic will shape the near future: TED talk by Bill Gates

Bill Gates talks about pandemic and conspiracy theories about him, in his new TED Talk.
Post a Comment
Read more

Trump: Financial subpoenas 'political witch hunt'

President Donald Trump rejected the Supreme Court ruling and declared that the subpoenas of a New York prosecutor for the billionaire president’s tax records was "a political witch hunt the likes of which nobody's ever seen before."
Post a Comment
Read more

Trump warns Biden embraces socialism or 'worse'

President Donald Trump is criticizing former President Barack Obama's efforts to lift some sanctions against Cuba and warns that the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, would even embrace socialism domestically.
Post a Comment
Read more

WHO: access to HIV medicines severely impacted by COVID-19 as AIDS response stalls

Seventy-three countries have warned that they are at risk of stock-outs of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new WHO survey conducted ahead of the International AIDS Society’s biannual conference. Twenty-four countries reported having either a critically low stock of ARVs or disruptions in the supply of these life-saving medicines.
Post a Comment
Read more

Euro zone faces deeper recession, slower recovery

The euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought, the European Commission forecast, with France, Italy and Spain struggling the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a Comment
Read more