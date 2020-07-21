Asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls, Trump said, "I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach," Trump said on Tuesday during the White House coronavirus briefing.
"I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is."
Maxwell was arrested on July 2, she's been charged with six criminal counts, including four related to transporting minors for illegal sexual acts and two for perjury. Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.
President Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'
