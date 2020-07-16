A series of high-profile Twitter accounts were hijacked on Wednesday, with some of the platform's top voices - including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama, and billionaire Elon Musk, among many others - used to solicit digital currency.
President Donald Trump is criticizing former President Barack Obama's efforts to lift some sanctions against Cuba and warns that the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, would even embrace socialism domestically.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!