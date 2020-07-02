 Skip to main content

‘Face Mask Exempt Cards’ are fakes

Cards and flyers saying the holder is exempt from wearing a face mask, many marked with the United States Department of Justice’s seal, are being shared widely across social media. The cards and flyers are “fraudulent,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

