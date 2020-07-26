COVID-19 update: The latest coronavirus news from around the world

Navigation
July 26, 2020
In the United States, record numbers of jobless workers are facing uncertainty as they wait for Congress to decide on whether they'll extend a boost to unemployment benefits. The current coronavirus relief program expires at the end of July. But Republicans in the US Senate are divided over how much financial aid they're willing to provide.

