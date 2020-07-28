Coronavirus: Fears returning travelers will spark second wave in Germany

Germany’s institute for infectious diseases says it fears a second coronavirus wave could be underway. The Robert Koch Institute said there had been a significant rise in infections in recent days. Authorities have been on red alert for people bringing the virus back from abroad.Germany has now made COVID-19 tests mandatory for travelers returning from high-risk regions. It has so far fared relatively well in suppressing the spread of the virus, with just over 200,000 cases and under 10,000 deaths.