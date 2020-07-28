Navigation
Home Germany news World Coronavirus: Fears returning travelers will spark second wave in Germany

Coronavirus: Fears returning travelers will spark second wave in Germany

Coronavirus: Fears returning travelers will spark second wave in Germany
July 28, 2020
Share To:
Germany’s institute for infectious diseases says it fears a second coronavirus wave could be underway. The Robert Koch Institute said there had been a significant rise in infections in recent days. Authorities have been on red alert for people bringing the virus back from abroad. Germany has now made COVID-19 tests mandatory for travelers returning from high-risk regions. It has so far fared relatively well in suppressing the spread of the virus, with just over 200,000 cases and under 10,000 deaths.

Share
Tags Germany news World
Germany news World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe Via Email

Get ever article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.