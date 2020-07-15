President Donald Trump is criticizing former President Barack Obama's efforts to lift some sanctions against Cuba and warns that the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, would even embrace socialism domestically.
President Donald Trump rejected the Supreme Court ruling and declared that the subpoenas of a New York prosecutor for the billionaire president’s tax records was "a political witch hunt the likes of which nobody's ever seen before."
Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric peoples.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order creating a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans' access to economic and educational opportunities, a push that comes as he hopes.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!