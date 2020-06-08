The coronavirus has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world. A far greater number though have survived. Many former COVID-19 patients grapple with lingering effects long after leaving the hospital. For some, it's constant exhaustion, For others, heart palpitations or even memory loss. We are looking at the long-term health consequences of COVID-19.
NASA has assigned astronaut Kate Rubins to a six-month mission to the International Space Station as a flight engineer and member of the Expedition 63/64 crew.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!