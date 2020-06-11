Surgeons in Chicago have given a new set of lungs to a young woman with severe lung damage from the coronavirus. Doctors say the woman in her 20s was on a ventilator and heart-lung machine for almost two months before the transplant.
Johnson & Johnson today announced that through its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen) it has accelerated the initiation of the Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of its investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, recombinant. Initially scheduled to begin in September, the trial is now expected to commence in the second half of July.
Tensions have been building along India's disputed border with China. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) separating the two countries is not a hard frontier, and India and China have never agreed on where their shared border should lie.
