Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision
President Trump said his administration will submit 'enhanced papers,' a day after the Supreme Court ruled against his move to end DACA, a program shielding immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, but entered as children.
Chinese authorities have locked down parts of Beijing after discovering a cluster of new coronavirus infections. The cases are linked to a wholesale food market that's a major food supplier for city. Officials raised the alarm after 45 people out of 517 tested positive for the virus. They are the first locally transmitted infections in more than 50 days. Plans to open schools on Monday have now been put on hold.
New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
There's anger and fiery protests on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, after Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, was killed by police, sparking renewed outrage over police brutality and racial inequality. As Jennifer Johnson reports, Atlanta's police chief has also stepped down as demonstrations escalate.
Quaker Oats is retiring the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.” Just hours later, the owner of the Uncle Ben’s brand of rice says the brand will “evolve" as well.
