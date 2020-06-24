 Skip to main content

Texas sees virus resurgence as states reopen

Hospital administrators and health care experts are warning that parts of the U.S. are on the verge of being overwhelmed by the coronavirus, lamenting that a restriction-weary public and politicians are letting disaster unfold. With 34,700 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the U.S. is back near its late-April peak of 36,400.

Popular posts from this blog

The Tragic Truth About Keanu Reeves

When it comes to movie stars, Keanu Reeves is about as big as they come, and it doesn't hurt that he's got a reputation as one of Hollywood's nicest people, either. Beneath it all, however, is a truly heartbreaking story. This is the tragic truth about Keanu Reeves.
Russian spy chief says America is “trying to rule the world”

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service usually conducts its business behind closed doors. But in an exclusive for foreign media, the head of the spy agency has been speaking to the BBC.
India's PM Modi warns China after deadly Ladakh border clash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country is 'hurt and angry' following Monday's border fight with Chinese troops in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Each side blames the other for the violence - the deadliest clash in the disputed Himalayan border region in four decades. The prime minister has warned he's given the Indian army free reign to respond to any new aggression from China.
One dead, 11 wounded in Minnesota shooting

A shooting in a popular Minneapolis nightlife area early Sunday left one man dead and 11 people wounded in a chaotic scene that sent people ducking into restaurants and other businesses for cover.
WHO: World entering 'dangerous phase' with coronavirus

The WHO director-general on Friday warned that the world has entered a 'dangerous' new pandemic phase and that the spread of the coronavirus is accelerating.
