Quest for home ownership turns dreams into nightmares in the US

A predatory rent-to-own program run by a company called Vision Property Management has offered the promise of future ownership in low-income neighborhoods, but many of the homes tendered by the company needed expensive repairs. And after fixing the problems, some residents soon found eviction notices on their doors. Karla Murthy reports as part of our series, "Chasing the Dream."


