Ford is introducing Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat for Mustang Mach-E GT – a bold, eye-catching premium exterior color designed by the company’s color and materials experts for those who want to turn heads twice.“Mustang has always turned heads and Mustang Mach-E will be no exception.” said Dave Pericak, director, Ford Icons. “We can’t wait for Cyber Orange to hit the streets on Mustang Mach-E GT next year to fuel the passion of our orange Mustang fans.”Cyber Orange and Dark Matter Gray join the list of colors for Mustang Mach-E GT with deliveries starting in late summer 2021. Mustang Mach-E GT is also available in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver and Space White.“Cyber Orange says ‘look at me’,” said Janet Seymour, Mustang and Mustang Mach-E color & materials design manager. “There’s a certain passion in Mustang customers who really want to show off their Mustang – especially those that look to make a bold statement.”