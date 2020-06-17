 Skip to main content

EPP calls to protect European companies from hostile Chinese takeovers

The European Union should impose a temporary ban on Chinese takeovers of European companies made vulnerable by the COVID-19 crisis, says the EPP Group.
The European Commission’s new White Paper on foreign takeovers is not enough - quick action is needed. While the crisis has caused European companies’ value to fall, they have valuable technology, infrastructure, expertise and jobs that must be defended and not lost to a foreign takeover.

