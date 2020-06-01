 Skip to main content

China orders firms to stop buying U.S. farm goods

China has told state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, sources tell Reuters, after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

New documentaries to watch on Netflix during June

Here’s a look at some of our best in class documentary films and series premiering on Netflix over June.
Post a Comment
Read more

US says Hong Kong 'no longer autonomous from China'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his government no longer considers Hong Kong to be autonomous from China, as Beijing approved the proposal for a national security law to be imposed on the city.
Post a Comment
Read more

Hong Kong's new security law

he UK, Australia, Canada and US have released a joint statement expressing 'deep concern' at a new security law for Hong Kong that has been introduced by China.
Post a Comment
Read more

This is What Happened To George Floyd

What Happened To George Floyd... What We Know & What Happens Next.
Post a Comment
Read more

Japanese cargo ship arrives at ISS

An unpiloted Japanese cargo ship, HTV-9, arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) Monday to make one final delivery before its fleet is retired.
Post a Comment
Read more