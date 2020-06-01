China orders firms to stop buying U.S. farm goods June 01, 2020 China has told state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, sources tell Reuters, after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing. Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Labels China economy United States Labels: China economy United States Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!