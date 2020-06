Tensions have been building along India's disputed border with China. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) separating the two countries is not a hard frontier, and India and China have never agreed on where their shared border should lie. A number of skirmishes between opposing troops have taken place over the last month. Now reports of an increase in troop numbers on both sides are fueling fears of a bigger confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Indian and Chinese military commanders are holding talks today to try to defuse the situation. So how did India and China come to blows in the first place?