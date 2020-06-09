Brazil has the second highest number of cases of COVID-19 in the world, and President Bolsonaro is facing accusations that his government is trying to hide the true numbers. And updates from Spain, the US, Ireland and New Zealand which, having declared itself COVID-free, has lifted almost all of its restrictions.
NASA has assigned astronaut Kate Rubins to a six-month mission to the International Space Station as a flight engineer and member of the Expedition 63/64 crew.
