Anger in Mexico as protesters clash with police over death of man in custody

Anti-police brutality protests turned violent on Thursday in Guadalajara, Mexico, as hundreds demanded justice in the streets following the death of local man Giovanni López during an arrest for allegedly failing to wear a face mask in public during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters jumped on a police car, smashed its windows, and later set it on fire. Police were seen using force against protesters to disperse the demonstrations. No police officers have been disciplined over his death. Cities around the world have seen swelling anti-police brutality protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody after video showed a white police officer kneeling on his neck in Minneapolis.
