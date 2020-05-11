Where did the coronavirus come from: Lab or nature?

Most scientists say the novel coronavirus came from nature. But there remain gaps in our knowledge about its precise origin. Some have chosen to fill those gaps with conspiracy theories, even calling Covid-19 a man-made disease.
In many ways, what we don't know about the coronavirus may be hurting our efforts to contain it. As the death toll reaches over 284,000 across the globe, the world is still waiting for the full story.
So where did Coronavirus actually come from? Scientists haven't reached a conclusive answer on that. And that's one reason why conspiracy theories and misinformation have been able to run rampant.
