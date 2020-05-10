U.S. coronavirus death forecast climbs as states reopen May 10, 2020 The director of the University of Washington's Institute for Heath Metrics and Evaluation said that a rise in mobility in the U.S. is driving up his mortality model's projection. Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Labels ChinaFlu covid-19 United States Labels: ChinaFlu covid-19 United States Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!