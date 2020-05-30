Some rich people just have so much time and money on their hands they don't know what to do with it all. The Hellfire Club was made up of those sorts of people. In the 18th century some of the richest men in Britain and Ireland decided to fill their nights with activities organized under the guise of a club whose name says it all: the Hellfire Club.
Here’s a look at some of our best in class documentary films and series premiering on Netflix over June.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!