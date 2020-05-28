New documentaries to watch on Netflix during June

Here’s a look at some of our best in class documentary films and series premiering on Netflix over June.An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician's struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient's personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine. Directed and produced by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.This intimate documentary from The New York Times follows one military family over the course of ten years, becoming an intergenerational exploration of the meaning of sacrifice, purpose and American manhood in the aftermath of war. Directed by Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn.In 2016, the Indianapolis Star broke the story that Larry Nassar had been systematically abusing the USA Gymnastics team’s young female athletes. This documentary follows the reporting team as they uncover more evidence of abuse and cover-ups. Directed by BAFTA Award nominees Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk (AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER, AUDRIE & DAISY).