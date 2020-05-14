 Skip to main content

Lamborghini launches its first collector’s digital stamp

Automobili Lamborghini together with Bitstamps is launching a digital stamp via an App designed to create and collect digital stamps.

The first collaboration is dedicated to the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, the model Lamborghini unveiled at the beginning of May 2020, following the company’s reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The stamp is part of a themed series dedicated to the history of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company and over 20 of its most iconic cars: The Automobili Lamborghini Collection. The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder stamp is available from today by downloading the Bitstamps App, and will be issued in a limited and numbered edition of 20,000 pieces.

Each stamp is a “single” digital object: its history and uniqueness are guaranteed by Blockchain technology. The stamp can be purchased, collected, or resold exactly like a paper stamp.

Within their collection album, Lamborghini fans will be able to admire their stamps, check the progress of their collection and the stamps not yet acquired, decide whether to give them as a gift by sending them with an e-card, or resell them on the Marketplace that will open in the next few months.

The Bitstamps App can be downloaded at Google Play Store, Apple App Store and at Bitstamps app.
