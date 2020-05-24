Hong Kong protesters rally against China's planned security law

Protests have been broken out in Hong Kong after China sparked outrage with proposed new legislation. It would ban what Beijing calls secessionism and subversive activity and could allow Chinese security agents to operate in the territory. Pro-democracy campaigners are calling it a threat to Hong Kong's autonomy.
COVID 19 is disrupting life-saving immunization services around the world, putting millions of children – in rich and poor countries alike – at risk of diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio.
