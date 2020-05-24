 Skip to main content

Hong Kong protesters rally against China's planned security law

Protests have been broken out in Hong Kong after China sparked outrage with proposed new legislation. It would ban what Beijing calls secessionism and subversive activity and could allow Chinese security agents to operate in the territory. Pro-democracy campaigners are calling it a threat to Hong Kong's autonomy.

