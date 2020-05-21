HBO Max grants fans' wishes to see unreleased cut of 'Justice League'
A previously unreleased version of 2017 superhero movie 'Justice League' by director Zack Snyder will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021, executives said on Wednesday, in response to a years-long campaign by fans.
Trials are going ahead to see if dogs could provide a non-invasive way of detecting the coronavirus.
Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected.
The British government has allocated £500,000 in funding for the trials, which will be part of research into possible ways to detect the virus early.
