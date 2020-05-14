European Parliament demands a strong role in Europe’s recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic
Demanding a strong role in Europe’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPP Group threatened to veto the EU’s long-term budget plan unless the European Parliament plays a key role in designing the Recovery Fund.
Yesterday, the Department of State notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba were certified under Section 40A(a) of the Arms Export Control Act as “not cooperating fully” with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in 2019.
Pandemics have haunted humanity for centuries. From malaria to smallpox, the plague and now the novel coronavirus. All of them have changed the world we live in. Despite all the lessons from history, the suffering and loss of lives from infectious diseases, we're caught up again in a last-minute rush to contain an outbreak with a cure, for which success is as uncertain as it ever was. But have we changed the way we do things and what else is there to learn from past pandemics?
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told lawmakers on May 12 that the country needs to be careful when making decisions on whether, and when, to reopen schools.
Former President Obama, who has largely kept out of the fray even as President Trump has blamed his Democratic administration for a variety of problems related to the pandemic, described Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as "chaotic" on a call, a source said.
