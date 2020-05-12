 Skip to main content

Dr. Anthony Fauci says ‘we don’t know everything about this virus’

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told lawmakers on May 12 that the country needs to be careful when making decisions on whether, and when, to reopen schools.
“The more and more we learn, we are seeing things about what this virus can do, that we didn’t see from the studies in China or in Europe.” He pointed to children experiencing an inflammatory syndrome linked to the virus. He said that children generally are proving to fare better than adults, or the elderly, or those with underlying conditions, but that he is "very careful, and hopefully humble, in knowing that I don't know everything about this disease."

Fauci and other leading U.S. health officials on Tuesday appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions to answer questions about safely reopening schools and workplaces. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn also spoke before the committee.


