Brazil court releases explosive Bolsonaro video as coronavirus cases soar

Pressure on Brazil's embattled President Jair Bolsonaro has intensified after the Supreme Court's release of an explosive video. The recording of a cabinet meeting shows the president on a profane rant as he expresses frustration over his inability to replace law enforcement officials. It was released as part of a probe into allegations that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in federal police investigations into his sons.
COVID 19 is disrupting life-saving immunization services around the world, putting millions of children – in rich and poor countries alike – at risk of diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio.
