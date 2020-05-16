To many actors, stunts might not seem like much of a big deal, so they're more than happy to get involved themselves. Sometimes, however, accidents do happen, and actors can end up seriously hurt…or worse. Here are some actors who were tragically injured on set.
Yesterday, the Department of State notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba were certified under Section 40A(a) of the Arms Export Control Act as “not cooperating fully” with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in 2019.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told lawmakers on May 12 that the country needs to be careful when making decisions on whether, and when, to reopen schools.
Former President Obama, who has largely kept out of the fray even as President Trump has blamed his Democratic administration for a variety of problems related to the pandemic, described Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as "chaotic" on a call, a source said.
Brazil's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been complicated by conflict between President Jair Bolsonaro's federal government and the states. Regional leaders are enforcing lockdowns, against the wishes of the president. The death toll from the disease is the highest in Latin America.
Most scientists say the novel coronavirus came from nature. But there remain gaps in our knowledge about its precise origin. Some have chosen to fill those gaps with conspiracy theories, even calling Covid-19 a man-made disease.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!